Motorcyclist dies in major wreck in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A motorcyclist died after a major wreck Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of Jowell and North Jackson streets in Jacksonville.

The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as David V. Eide Jr, 53, of Rusk. The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Jorge Lopez, 21, of Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Police Department received a 911 call about a wreck involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

Officials determined that the pickup truck failed to yield the right of way and was hit by the motorcycle. Eide was pronounced dead at the scene.