Motorcyclist hospitalized after wreck involving car on Loop 323 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital after a wreck between a car Friday evening at Loop 323 and Brookside Drive in Tyler.

Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said the crash happened around 6 p.m. The motorcyclist is in the hospital but their condition is unknown.

All westbound lanes of traffic on the loop are blocked and traffic is being re-routed. Eastbound traffic on the loop is open, police said.

The condition of the car driver is unknown as well at this time, he said. Crash investigators are on scene working to determine what happened and directing traffic.