POLICE: Motorcyclist killed in crash after Longview fire truck fails to yield right-of-way

The investigation is ongoing.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Hallsville motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Longview involving a fire engine.

According to the Longview Police Department, on Thursday, around 6:35 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on Alpine Rd., near E. Ann Dr.

"The initial investigation revealed that a Longview Fire Department fire engine was traveling West on Alpine Rd. and failed to yield right-of-way turning onto E. Ann Dr. in front of the motorcycle which was traveling east on Alpine Rd."

Police say the motorcyclist identified as James Ray Neuville, 60, of Hallsville, laid his motorcycle on the ground to avoid collision with the fire engine.

"LFD personnel on scene immediately began providing first aid to the motorcyclist who was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," the LPD said in a statement.