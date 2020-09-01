MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Mount Pleasant ISD is mourning the loss of a third grade student.

According to MPISD, Logan Blackwell, a student at Corprew Elementary School, recently passed away.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 11, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Curry-Welborn Funeral Home. The funeral will take place Sunday, January 12, at 2 p.m. at the Assembly of God church across from Mount Pleasant High School.

Blackwell's family has asked everyone to wear blue or orange to the services.

"MPISD extends our deepest condolences to Logan's family, friends, and his teachers and classmates," a statement from the district said.