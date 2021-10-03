Mount Pleasant ISD mourning loss of high school student

Nataly Kristina Montoya was a senior at Mount Pleasant High School.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Mount Pleasant ISD is mourning the loss of a high school senior.

Nataly Kristina Montoya, 18, passed away on Monday in Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant ISD released the following statement regarding Nataly's passing:

"MPISD extends our deepest condolences to the family of MPHS senior, Nataly Montoya. Her friends, classmates, and teachers have described her as bright, outgoing, bubbly, and a ray of sunshine. She was a friend to all. To the Soto and Montoya families--we are so sorry for your loss. It is our loss too and we are grieving right alongside you. It has been our honor to teach, know, and love her.

Nataly Kristina Montoya passed away on March 8, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, Texas. She was born on February 6, 2003, in Mount Pleasant to Gilbert Montoya and Claudia Soto.

Nataly was a senior at Mount Pleasant High School and a member of the MPHS Color Guard.

She is survived by her mother, Claudia Soto; father, Gilbert Montoya; grandparents, Roberto and Socorro Soto and Teodulo and Adela Montoya; brother, Jacob Montoya; sister, Khloe Montoya; brother, Ivan Mendez; aunt and uncle, Cynthia and John Huffstetler; uncle, Robert Soto and girlfriend Brenda Aralos; uncle, Oscar Soto and girlfriend Alex Riels; and uncle, Jonathan Montoya."