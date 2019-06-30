UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Mount Pleasant man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Upshur County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 271, about six miles north of Gilmer.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed the driver of a car, identified as Walter John Gatherer, 77, was traveling north on Highway 271, when the vehicle suddenly veered left, went off the roadway and struck several trees.

Gatherer was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Southeast Forensic Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation