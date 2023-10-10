x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Mount Pleasant police ask for public's help to find 4 people accused of vehicle burglaries

According to a Facebook post, in the early morning hours of Sept. 22, the four people committed several vehicle burglaries in neighborhoods on the city's northside.

More Videos

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking the public's help to find four people accused of several vehicle burglaries in September. 

According to the Facebook post from the police department, in the early morning hours of Sept. 22, the four people committed several vehicle burglaries in neighborhoods on the north end of Mount Pleasant. The people were seen on video driving a Dodge Charger, police said.

Video of the suspects can be found here

Those who recognize the unmasked suspect in the video or have any information to help the MPPD are asked to call 903-575-4004.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out