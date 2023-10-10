Mount Pleasant police ask for public's help to find 4 people accused of vehicle burglaries

According to a Facebook post, in the early morning hours of Sept. 22, the four people committed several vehicle burglaries in neighborhoods on the city's northside.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking the public's help to find four people accused of several vehicle burglaries in September.

According to the Facebook post from the police department, in the early morning hours of Sept. 22, the four people committed several vehicle burglaries in neighborhoods on the north end of Mount Pleasant. The people were seen on video driving a Dodge Charger, police said.

Video of the suspects can be found here.