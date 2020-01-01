OMAHA, Texas — A Mount Pleasant ISD career training student passed away Tuesday night in Tyler. The cause of his death was not released.

According to MPISD, Seth Carter, 20, was a 2017 graduate of Paul Pewitt High School and a member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church.

Carter was active in the Special Olympics throughout his school years and an avid bowler. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved basketball and bull riding.

His funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. at Concord Missionary Baptist Church in Omaha, Texas.