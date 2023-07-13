Move all summer long: 5 activities to keep children active

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), young children should be physically active throughout the day for growth and development.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Everybody, no matter their age, can benefit from daily physical activity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), young children should be physically active throughout the day for growth and development. Despite the common misconception that children are in perpetual motion, the CDC reminds caregivers to encourage children to be active when they play.

“Physical activity is important because it is critical in assisting with gross motor development and helps support development in other areas,” said Khy Sline from KinderCare Learning Center’s education team. “Children thrive when we give them the tools to use their bodies and muscles in new ways and make mind-body connections.”

Consider these five activities to encourage children to get moving.