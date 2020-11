On Thursday MPD responded to an accident involving an 18 wheeler and a pickup truck at Loop 390 and Scottsville Highway.

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall Police Department confirmed today that the victim of a fatal crash earlier this week was 19-year-old Payton Craig Blalock of Marshall.

Payton is the brother of Hayden Blalock, who passed away on September 18, 2019, in a traffic accident in Harrison County.

