Mabank police searching for missing teenage girl

MABANK, Texas — A teenage girl has been reported missing and Mabank Police Department is seeking community help in finding her.

Police say Sophia Flores, 14, of Mabank, has been missing since Nov. 17.

According to Facebook post from the MPD, Flores was last seen wearing white sweatpants with a gray hoodie. She stands 5'5 and weighs between 110-120 pounds.

Officials believe Flores is in Henderson County or the surrounding areas.