MRAC presents Anna Banana in 'Flags over Marshall' program June 14

“MRAC is so excited to sponsor Anne Tijerina in her upcoming performance,” said Jessica Harker, president of the MRAC board.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARSHALL, Texas — Anna Banana, the sing-a-long character of local songstress Anne Leslie Tijerina, will trade in her signature yellow overalls for a more patriotic look Wednesday, June 14, as Marshall Regional Arts Council presents the music educational singer in a special “Flags over Marshall” program at Memorial City Hall Performance Center.

The lively children’s event will be from noon to 1 p.m. on the third floor. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted.

“MRAC is so excited to sponsor Anne Tijerina in her upcoming performance,” said Jessica Harker, president of the MRAC board. “She brings such a life to her art and truly embodies a love of music that we believe every child in our communities needs to see.