Mt. Enterprise, Leverett's Chapel ISDs cancel classes for rest of the week due to COVID-19 concerns

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Mount Enterprise ISD has canceled classes for the remainder of the week after two secondary students tested positive for COVID-19.

There will be no remote learning during these three days. Students are expected to return to campus Monday, Nov. 30.

All group and team activities will be canceled or postponed through Thanksgiving. The musical, scheduled for Thursday, Saturday and Sunday will be postponed until December.

Leverett's Chapel ISD has also canceled classes for Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Friday was already a school holiday for students.

According to the district, numerous students who were considered close contact with the most recent high school student who tested positive for COVID-19 were sent home today just for precautionary reasons.

The district says they have been informed of two additional high school students who are at home with COVID-19 symptoms who have been tested today, and the results are pending.

Students will return to school on Monday, Nov. 30.

The Jr. high basketball game that was scheduled for this afternoon at Full Armor has been canceled.