x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Mt. Enterprise voters pass ordinance to allow sale of beer, wine for off-premise consumption

The city, with a population of 441, is following in a growing movement across East Texas to turn municipalities “wet,” allowing the sale of alcohol.
Credit: CBS19

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Mt. Enterprise has passed a new city ordinance that will allow businesses to sell beer and wine for off-premise consumption.

The city, with a population of 441, is following in a growing movement across East Texas to turn municipalities “wet,” allowing the sale of alcohol.

Henderson, one of the more populous cities near Mt. Enterprise, voted to approve the sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption in 2011.

In 2012, Tyler adopted the wet county status with 66.5% of the vote — a reversal of a tradition that went back to 1940. Within two years, the city was seeing an extra $35,000 to $40,000 a month in sales tax revenues, or $440,000 a year.

But it hasn’t been till recent years that small outlying communities followed suit — for example, in 2017 Arp also passed the sale of beer and wine with 56% of the vote.

RELATED: JUDGE: Van Zandt County may have to count 20,000 ballots by hand

RELATED: Presidential Election 2020: Live results from across the US