Mt. Enterprise voters pass ordinance to allow sale of beer, wine for off-premise consumption

The city, with a population of 441, is following in a growing movement across East Texas to turn municipalities “wet,” allowing the sale of alcohol.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Mt. Enterprise has passed a new city ordinance that will allow businesses to sell beer and wine for off-premise consumption.

Henderson, one of the more populous cities near Mt. Enterprise, voted to approve the sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption in 2011.

In 2012, Tyler adopted the wet county status with 66.5% of the vote — a reversal of a tradition that went back to 1940. Within two years, the city was seeing an extra $35,000 to $40,000 a month in sales tax revenues, or $440,000 a year.

But it hasn’t been till recent years that small outlying communities followed suit — for example, in 2017 Arp also passed the sale of beer and wine with 56% of the vote.