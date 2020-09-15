Multi-vehicle crash blocking traffic at intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway, Grande Boulevard in Tyler

Currently, all northbound traffic is blocked on Old Jacksonville and is being diverted onto Grande.

TYLER, Texas — A multi-vehicle crash has blocked traffic at a busy Tyler intersection.

According to the Tyler Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of West Grande Boulevard and Old Jacksonville Highway.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route or drive with care if they must travel through this area.