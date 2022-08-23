Injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash involving Chapel Hill school bus

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Minor injuries have been reported following a multi-vehicle crash involving a Chapel Hill ISD school bus.

On Aug. 23 at 6:45 a.m., CHISD school bus number 29 was stopped at the Pine Tree Haven Mobile Park, located at 11136 Texas 64 East, which is one of the designated student pick-up areas on the bus route. A vehicle that was traveling westbound crashed into the rear end of the bus after students were safely seated inside the bus.

Preliminary reports state that the bus's flashing "stop" sign was still on when the impact occurred.

According to Constable Josh Joplin, the Pct. 4 Constable's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Emergency Services District 2 and Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire Department have been responding to the crash.

The 18 students and one adult driver inside were not injured, according to Joplin.

The CHISD Transportation Department stated that all of the families of the students have been informed of the incident.