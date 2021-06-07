4 people killed in multi-vehicle wreck outside of Carthage

2 adults, 2 children were killed after crashing due to wet road conditions and high speeds.

CARTHAGE, Texas — On Wednesday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety says four people were killed in a multi-vehicle car crash on SH-315, approximately nine miles southwest of Carthage.

Jonathan Estrada, 27, and Jacqueline Martinez, 26, both of Rio Grand City, along with a 9-year old and 4-year old female were all pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a local funeral home. Another 9-year old female was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Tyler in critical condition.

The investigator's initial report indicates that the driver of a 2022 International truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling southwest on SH-315. At the same time, the driver of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz was traveling northeast on the same roadway. According to authorities, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz was traveling at a high speed for the wet roadway conditions and hydroplaned into oncoming traffic. The driver of the International-truck tractor attempted to avoid the car but was unable to avoid colliding with the vehicle.

Officials say the driver of the International was identified as Isaias Cordero Herrera, 29, of Rio Bravo, Mexico. Herrera was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Henderson where he was treated and released. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Rogelio Flores Almora, 36, also of Rio Bravo, Mexico. Almora was also transported to UT-Health East Texas – Henderson where he was treated and released.