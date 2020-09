CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A multi-vehicle wreck has stalled traffic on Interstate 20 in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-20 at mile marker 577, between Barber Road and County Road 3111, just east of Highway 271.

Westbound lanes are closed in the affected area at this time.