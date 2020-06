According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred near the 546 mile marker.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down eastbound traffic on Interstate 20 near the Smith County-Van Zandt County line.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred near the 546 mile marker and the State Highway 110 exit. A weigh station for 18-wheelers is also near the affected area.

Traffic is being diverted at the 544 mile marker (Willow Branch Road).