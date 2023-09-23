Multiple agencies host 'Donate Dollars for Dairy' at East Texas State Fair

The funds raised will be used to purchase dairy products through the East Texas Food Bank for families in need.

TYLER, Texas — Multiple East Texas agencies are coming together for a good cause.

The East Texas Food Bank, Hiland Dairy and Dairy MAX are partnering together to host the "Donate Dollars for Dairy" during the East Texas State Fair until Oct. 1.

"On average, a person visiting a food bank only receives one gallon of milk each year," according to a press release.

Hiland Dairy is pledging to match donations up to $2,500 and when the amount is met, Dairy MAX will match an additional $500.

Donations need to be made online or by scanning the attached QR code.