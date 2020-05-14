RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a major crash in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Department of Transportation, the Rusk County Sheriff's Office and the Church Hill Volunteer FIre Department are working a two-vehicle major crash on U.S. Highway 79 East, between County Road 344 and County Road 333.

A significant amount of debris is in the roadway, and drivers are urged to use caution if traveling between Henderson and Carthage. ‬

The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 79 are closed at this time and will likely continue into daybreak.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.