According to the Lufkin Police Department, a Lufkin man was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance following a search warrant on East Howe Avenue.

Michael Barlow, 60, of Lufkin is charged with delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, theft of a fire arm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug. He is still in the Angelina County Jail.

The following people were at the home at the time of the search warrant and were also taken into custody: Brenda Thompson, 52, possession of a controlled substance; James Yeates, 51, possession of drug paraphernalia; Caroline Lundquist, 32, possession of drug paraphernalia; and Nicolas Williams, 27, possession of drug paraphernalia.

An undisclosed amount of cash, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, prescription medication, a firearm reported stolen out of Nacogdoches and assorted drug paraphernalia.

