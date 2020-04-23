GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Several counties in East Texas reported recoveries from COVID-19 in East Texas Wednesday.

The Longview News-Journal confirmed there are 34 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gregg County.

In Bowie County, the number of confirmed recoveries from COVID-19 jumped from 34 to 40, according to the Texarkana health officials. Texarkana health officials also confirmed a seventh recovery in Cass County.

The Hopkins County Office of Emergency Management reported a fourth recovery from COVID-19. All patients who contracted COVID-19 in Hopkins County have recovered, though there are eight pending cases.

Finally, the Panola Watchman reported a fourth patient in Panola County has recovered from COVID-19.

In all, there are 172 recoveries from COVID-19 in East Texas.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 14, 1 recovery
  • Angelina County - 31
  • Bowie County - 89, 40 recoveries, 6 deaths
  • Camp County - 6, 1 recovery
  • Cass County - 15, 7 recoveries
  • Cherokee County - 10, 1 death
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 56, 34 recoveries
  • Harrison County - 60, 6 deaths
  • Henderson County - 22
  • Hopkins County - 4, 4 recoveries 
  • Houston County - 3
  • Lamar County - 8
  • Marion County - 6
  • Morris County - 5
  • Nacogdoches County - 92, 18 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Panola County - 56, 4 recoveries, 5 deaths
  • Polk County - 17
  • Rains County - 2
  • Rusk County - 30, 4 recoveries, 1 death
  • Sabine County - 1
  • San Augustine County - 14, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 69
  • Smith County - 125, 59 recoveries, 3 deaths
  • Titus County - 11
  • Trinity County - 7
  • Upshur County - 12
  • Van Zandt County - 13, 1 death
  • Wood County - 6