GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Several counties in East Texas reported recoveries from COVID-19 in East Texas Wednesday.

The Longview News-Journal confirmed there are 34 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gregg County.

In Bowie County, the number of confirmed recoveries from COVID-19 jumped from 34 to 40, according to the Texarkana health officials. Texarkana health officials also confirmed a seventh recovery in Cass County.

The Hopkins County Office of Emergency Management reported a fourth recovery from COVID-19. All patients who contracted COVID-19 in Hopkins County have recovered, though there are eight pending cases.

Finally, the Panola Watchman reported a fourth patient in Panola County has recovered from COVID-19.

In all, there are 172 recoveries from COVID-19 in East Texas.

