GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Several counties in East Texas reported recoveries from COVID-19 in East Texas Wednesday.
The Longview News-Journal confirmed there are 34 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gregg County.
In Bowie County, the number of confirmed recoveries from COVID-19 jumped from 34 to 40, according to the Texarkana health officials. Texarkana health officials also confirmed a seventh recovery in Cass County.
The Hopkins County Office of Emergency Management reported a fourth recovery from COVID-19. All patients who contracted COVID-19 in Hopkins County have recovered, though there are eight pending cases.
Finally, the Panola Watchman reported a fourth patient in Panola County has recovered from COVID-19.
In all, there are 172 recoveries from COVID-19 in East Texas.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 14, 1 recovery
- Angelina County - 31
- Bowie County - 89, 40 recoveries, 6 deaths
- Camp County - 6, 1 recovery
- Cass County - 15, 7 recoveries
- Cherokee County - 10, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 56, 34 recoveries
- Harrison County - 60, 6 deaths
- Henderson County - 22
- Hopkins County - 4, 4 recoveries
- Houston County - 3
- Lamar County - 8
- Marion County - 6
- Morris County - 5
- Nacogdoches County - 92, 18 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Panola County - 56, 4 recoveries, 5 deaths
- Polk County - 17
- Rains County - 2
- Rusk County - 30, 4 recoveries, 1 death
- Sabine County - 1
- San Augustine County - 14, 1 death
- Shelby County - 69
- Smith County - 125, 59 recoveries, 3 deaths
- Titus County - 11
- Trinity County - 7
- Upshur County - 12
- Van Zandt County - 13, 1 death
- Wood County - 6