The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm WARNING for the following counties:

  • Rusk County - Expected to expire at 1:30 a.m.
  • Shelby County - Expected to expire at 1:30 a.m. 
  • Panola County  - Expected to expire at 1:30 a.m.

Potential hazards including 60 mph winds and hail.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood WARNING for the following counties:

  • Wood County - Expected to expire at 2:45 a.m.
  • Hopkins County - Expected to expire at 2:30 a.m.

The Nation Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm WATCH for the following counties:

  • Cherokee County
  • Sabine County
  • Nacogdoches County
  • Shelby County
  • Angelina County
  • San Augustine County
  • Harrison County
  • Rusk County
  • Upshur County
  • Wood County 
  • Smith County
  • Gregg County
  • Marion County
  • Panola County

All watches are expected to expire at 6 a.m.

Storms earlier Wednesday produced an EF-0 tornado that touched down in Harrison County. 

Straight-line winds measuring up to 80-90 miles per hour also caused significant damage in the area.

The storms also caused major power outages throughout East Texas affecting more than 10,000 customers.

