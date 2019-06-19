The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood WARNING for the following counties:

Wood County - Expected to expire at 2:45 a.m.

Hopkins County - Expected to expire at 2:30 a.m.

RELATED: Tornadoes possible as severe weather threatens East Texas

RELATED: WATCH VS. WARNING: Understanding tornado alerts

RELATED: TIPS: What to do in case of a tornado

RELATED: WE'VE GOT YOU COVERED: Preparing yourself for overnight storms

The Nation Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm WATCH for the following counties:

Cherokee County

Sabine County

Nacogdoches County

Shelby County

Angelina County

San Augustine County

Harrison County

Rusk County

Upshur County

Wood County

Smith County

Gregg County

Marion County

Panola County

All watches are expected to expire at 6 a.m.

Storms earlier Wednesday produced an EF-0 tornado that touched down in Harrison County.

Straight-line winds measuring up to 80-90 miles per hour also caused significant damage in the area.

RELATED: WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE: Straight-line winds vs. Tornadoes

The storms also caused major power outages throughout East Texas affecting more than 10,000 customers.

RELATED: LIST: More than 11,000 still without power across East Texas

Do you have a weather report or pictures you would like to submit to the CBS19 Weather Team? Email them to news@cbs19.tv, or connect with us on social media through our Facebook and Twitter pages.

For the latest reports from the CBS19 Weather Team, click here.

We've got you covered!

RELATED: Turn around, don't drown: The facts behind driving on flooded roads

RELATED: Understanding severe weather: What's a Marginal Risk, what's a Slight Risk?