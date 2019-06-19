The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood WARNING for the following counties:
- Wood County - Expected to expire at 2:45 a.m.
- Hopkins County - Expected to expire at 2:30 a.m.
The Nation Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm WATCH for the following counties:
- Cherokee County
- Sabine County
- Nacogdoches County
- Shelby County
- Angelina County
- San Augustine County
- Harrison County
- Rusk County
- Upshur County
- Wood County
- Smith County
- Gregg County
- Marion County
- Panola County
All watches are expected to expire at 6 a.m.
Storms earlier Wednesday produced an EF-0 tornado that touched down in Harrison County.
Straight-line winds measuring up to 80-90 miles per hour also caused significant damage in the area.
The storms also caused major power outages throughout East Texas affecting more than 10,000 customers.
