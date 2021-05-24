LIST: Multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held on East Texas school campuses

All of NET Health's COVID vaccine clinics will be closed Saturday, May 29, and will resume operations Tuesday, June 1.

TYLER, Texas — NET Health has announced multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held on East Texas school campuses this week.

The clinics are open to:

Anyone 12 and older

Any employee within the listed school district

Any citizen or community member who travels to the vaccine clinic location

Clinics will take place at the following locations:

“Parents who bring their child(ren) to receive the Pfizer vaccine are asked to first make an appointment by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the “Get Vaccinated” link,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “On this webpage, you can select an available appointment time for you and for your child(ren) to receive a COVID vaccine. At all of our vaccine clinic locations, appointments are not required and there is no fee and no associated costs to receive the COVID vaccine."

COVID vaccine clinics will continue to be held this week from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Palestine Mall, at the downtown Winnsboro Train Depot, and in Canton at the Van Zandt County Fairgrounds.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their parent or guardian when coming to any of our NET Health COVID vaccination clinics. If a child has health insurance such as Medicaid or is listed as a dependent on their parent’s health insurance, we ask that you bring the health insurance card on the day of the vaccine appointment.

Persons without internet access can make an appointment by contacting our COVID Call Center at (903) 617 – 6404, Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

