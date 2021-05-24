LIST: Multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held on East Texas school campuses

TYLER, Texas — NET Health has announced multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held on East Texas school campuses this week.
The clinics are open to:
- Anyone 12 and older
- Any employee within the listed school district
- Any citizen or community member who travels to the vaccine clinic location
Clinics will take place at the following locations:
- Tuesday, May 25 - UT Tyler Palestine in Mathis Hall from 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 25 - Troup ISD Administration Building from 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 25 - Tyler High School (NNW Loop 323) from 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 26 - Whitehouse ISD Technology Center from 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Thursday, May 27 - Austin Elementary School in Tyler from 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Friday, May 28 - Douglas Elementary School in Tyler from 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.
“Parents who bring their child(ren) to receive the Pfizer vaccine are asked to first make an appointment by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the “Get Vaccinated” link,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “On this webpage, you can select an available appointment time for you and for your child(ren) to receive a COVID vaccine. At all of our vaccine clinic locations, appointments are not required and there is no fee and no associated costs to receive the COVID vaccine."
COVID vaccine clinics will continue to be held this week from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Palestine Mall, at the downtown Winnsboro Train Depot, and in Canton at the Van Zandt County Fairgrounds.
Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their parent or guardian when coming to any of our NET Health COVID vaccination clinics. If a child has health insurance such as Medicaid or is listed as a dependent on their parent’s health insurance, we ask that you bring the health insurance card on the day of the vaccine appointment.
Persons without internet access can make an appointment by contacting our COVID Call Center at (903) 617 – 6404, Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
All of NET Health's COVID vaccine clinics will be closed Saturday, May 29, and will resume operations Tuesday, June 1.
For more information, visit the “Get Vaccinated” link at NETHealthCOVID19.org.