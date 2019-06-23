HENDERSON, Texas — Multiple fire departments are responding to a structure fire in Henderson.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the fire is in the 2000 block of U.S. 79 East in Henderson, between Webster Drive and East Main Street. Crews from Henderson, Crims Chapel and Church Hill are on scene. The fire is under control, but overhaul will take some time, according to the Rusk County OEM.

Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Details are limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information is made available.