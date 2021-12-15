TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple downed power lines, blocked off roadways following crash in Longview

Please seek an alternate route of travel.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A major crash in Longview has led to multiple downed power lines and blocked off roadways.

According to the Longview Police Department, the accident was reported in the 800 block of N. High St.

North and southbound traffic on N High St. between Lomond Ave. and Gates St. is currently closed for cleanup.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route around the affected area.