Multiple East Texas fire departments sending firefighters to battle wildfires in California

TEXAS, USA — Firefighters from the across East Texas will take part in the massive struggle to fight the ongoing wildfires in California.

The firefighters are a part the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) unit.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the following departments are deploying firefighters to the west coast:

Athens Fire Department

Longview Fire Department

Mt. Pleasant Fire Department

Nacogdoches Fire Department

Texarkana Fire Department

According to the Longview Fire Department, their team of three left for Lubbock on Friday to meet up with their Strike Team before traveling to California on a 14-day deployment.

In all, there are nearly 200 firefighters from 56 departments across the Lone Star State traveling to California to help fight the devastating wildfires. More than 4,800 square miles have burned and at least 19 people have died in 2020 as a result of wildfires in California.

Wildfires in Oregon and Washington have burned an additional 2,300 square miles.

“Texas is ready to answer the call for help when disaster strikes – whether it’s here in the Lone Star State or across the country,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “I ask all Texans to join me and Cecilia in prayer for the courageous firefighters battling these wildfires, as well as for those who have been affected by this disaster.”