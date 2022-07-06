Henderson Co. officials set up evacuation area at Eustace High School Gym due to large grass fire

Multiple fire departments are on the scene trying to extinguish the fire which is estimated to have spread 50 to 100 acres.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE:

The Red Cross are on location at the EHS Gym parking lot evacuation area.



A Henderson County Sheriff's Office drone is en route to survey the fire from above.



Ten fire departments have responded as well as the Texas Forest Service, Fire Marshal, and EMS.



An evacuation area has been set up in the Eustace High School Gym parking lot.

A grass fire has broken out on FM 2709 between Eustace and Highway 19 in Henderson County.

Officials are asking people to stay away from this area.