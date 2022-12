Officials said there were people in the house when the fire began but no injuries were reported.

NOONDAY, Texas — Multiple fire departments respond to a house fire at 13922 County Road 194 in Noonday this afternoon.

Smith County Fire Marshall Office said there were people in the house when the fire began but no injuries were reported.

The fire is believed to have start in the attic of the home, officials said.

Noonday, Dixie, and Flint Fire Departments are at the scene trying to control the fire.