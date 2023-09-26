Stolen vehicle pursuit began in Lindale now headed east on I-20

Multiple law enforcements continue to chase the vehicle across East Texas.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Several law enforcements are chasing a stolen vehicle across multiple East Texas cities Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Larry Christian said the pursuit began in Lindale after a vehicle was stolen.

The vehicle drove onto Interstate 20 then exited and made its way into northeast Tyler. The suspect then drove onto Highway 271, officials said.

At this moment, the Lindale Police Department and the Smith County Sheriff's Office continue to chase the vehicle as it drives east on I-20, Christian said.

