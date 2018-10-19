Smith County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Tyler Police Department, Longview Police Department, FBI and ICE-ERO, supported by agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division and Highway Patrol Division, arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor during an operation Wednesday and Thursday.

According to a press release, the suspects were arrested when they arrived at an undisclosed location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors.

The officers arrested:

Jamal Demetrius Thames, 28

Jose Villafranco-Gutierrez, 38, of Tyler, Texas. Villafranco-Gutierrez is also being held on an immigration detainer.

Ruben Hernandez Contreras, 23 of Tyler, Texas. Contreras is also being held on an immigration detainer.

Keith Carroll Cloyd II, 31 of Mesquite, Texas.

Jeffrey Allan Keys, 36 of Chandler, Texas.

Markeith Isiah McCuin, 21 of Lindale, Texas.

Richard Dean Moore, 57 of Flint, Texas.

Joshua Williams, 23 of Tyler, Texas.

John Dewayne Wesley Bell27 of Chandler, Texas

Solicitation of a minor involves a defendant asking or engaging in a conversation with a minor and during the course of that conversation, the defendant asks (or solicits) the minor to meet them for the purpose of engaging in a sexual act. Online Solicitation of a Minor under Texas Penal Code Section 33.021 is a felony of the second degree. Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

© 2018 KYTX