Smith County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Tyler Police Department, Longview Police Department, FBI and ICE-ERO, supported by agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division and Highway Patrol Division, arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor during an operation Wednesday and Thursday.

According to a press release, the suspects were arrested when they arrived at an undisclosed location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors.

The officers arrested:

Jamal Thames_1539958057863.jpg.jpg

Jamal Demetrius Thames, 28

jose Villafranco-Gutierrez_1539958125619.jpg.jpg

Jose Villafranco-Gutierrez, 38, of Tyler, Texas. Villafranco-Gutierrez is also being held on an immigration detainer.

Ruben Contreras Tyler_1539958150226.jpg.jpg

Ruben Hernandez Contreras, 23 of Tyler, Texas. Contreras is also being held on an immigration detainer.

Keith Carroll Cloyd II mesquite_1539958153016.jpg.jpg

Keith Carroll Cloyd II, 31 of Mesquite, Texas.

Jeffrey Allan Keys chandler_1539958153342.jpg.jpg

Jeffrey Allan Keys, 36 of Chandler, Texas.

Markeith Isiah McCuin Lindale_1539958150551.jpg.jpg

Markeith Isiah McCuin, 21 of Lindale, Texas.

Richard Dean Moore flint_1539958151694.jpg.jpg

Richard Dean Moore, 57 of Flint, Texas.

Joshua Williams tyler_1539958236813.jpg.jpg

Joshua Williams, 23 of Tyler, Texas.

John Dewayne Wesley Bell chandler_1539958151904.jpg.jpg

John Dewayne Wesley Bell27 of Chandler, Texas

Solicitation of a minor involves a defendant asking or engaging in a conversation with a minor and during the course of that conversation, the defendant asks (or solicits) the minor to meet them for the purpose of engaging in a sexual act. Online Solicitation of a Minor under Texas Penal Code Section 33.021 is a felony of the second degree. Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

© 2018 KYTX