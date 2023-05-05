OFFICIALS: Multiple roadways in Nacogdoches County closed due to flooding

Multiple county roads have been blocked off by emergency officials.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Multiple roadways in the Nacogdoches County area have been closed by emergency responders due to high flooding.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, the following county roads are blocked off:

106

112

116

120

122

123

124

134

182

228

229

230

256

263

273

280

302

The City of Nacogdoches announced the following street closures:

MLK between S. University and Fredonia

E. Main St. near Lanana Creek

S. Pecan

Pearl St. from Main to Starr

S. Pilar Rd.

N. University at Maroney

Starr Ave. near SFA Intramural Fields

S. Church St.

Press Rd.