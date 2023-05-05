OFFICIALS: Multiple roadways in Nacogdoches County closed due to flooding

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Multiple roadways in the Nacogdoches County area have been closed by emergency responders due to high flooding.
According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, the following county roads are blocked off:
The City of Nacogdoches announced the following street closures:
MLK between S. University and Fredonia
E. Main St. near Lanana Creek
S. Pecan
Pearl St. from Main to Starr
S. Pilar Rd.
N. University at Maroney
Starr Ave. near SFA Intramural Fields
S. Church St.
Press Rd.
Banita Creek Hall, a popular music venue in Nacogdoches, also announced they would be closed for the "foreseeable future" due to massive flooding.