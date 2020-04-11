Multiple Rusk County crews responding to house fire east of Price

Details are extremely limited at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Multiple Rusk County-area fire departments are responding to a reported structure fire.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department and the Henderson Fire Department are headed to the 2700 block of County Road 478 South on reports of a house fire.

The Rusk County OEM also says the New London Volunteer Fire Department is responding for mutual aid.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.