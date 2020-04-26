RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Four Rusk County fire departments responded to a house fire Saturday night on County Road 232, roughly six miles northeast of Henderson.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported the fire at 11:55 p.m., saying the home was fully engulfed.

Firefighters‪ from Henderson, Carlisle, Crims Chapel and New London fire departments responded.

There was one person inside the home, who made it out safely, according to deputies on the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries.