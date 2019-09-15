RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Several agencies are responding to a fire in a wooded area off County Road 218-D in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, is on private property and was caused by a burn the property owner did before the Rusk County burn ban went into effect. The Rusk County OEM believes the fire likely spread underground in the root system.

The Rusk County OEM says the office responded to a smoke check shortly after noon and discovered the fire. Bulldozers were called in to create a fire line to prevent the fire's spread. It was contained to about seven or eight acres.

The Henderson Fire Deparment, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Church Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Rusk County Rescue and Texas A&M Forest Service responded to the call.

According to a Facebook Live post by a Crims Chapel firefighter, fire crews also deliberately set a backfire to prevent the fire's spread.

The scene is still active, however most crews have left the scene.

The Rusk County OEM did not report any injuries associated with the fire.