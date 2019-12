SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Several departments responded to a barn fire in Smith County, west of Whitehouse.

According to authorities, the fire happened in the 17700 block of County Road 15, between Farm-to-Market Road 756 and Farm-to-Market Road 346.

Firefighters from Chapel Hill, Whitehouse and Flint-Gresham fire departments responded to the fire.

The scene is still active at this time.