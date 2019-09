HOUSTON, Texas — The FBI Houston Field Office is seeking the whereabouts of a suspected robber.

According to the FBI, a man dubbed the "Mummy Marauder" robbed the First Convenience Bank, located at 2770 North Sam Houston Parkway in Houston on Friday, September 13.

The suspect is a black man who stands 5'11 and is believed to be in his early 20s.

If you have any information on the incident, please call (713) 222-TIPS (8477).