Mums are back in time for homecoming season

The tradition of mums started in the early 1900s as a tiny corsage floral flower with ribbons pinned on the girl's lapel.

TYLER, Texas — With school back in session, that means homecoming season is just around the corner.

The tradition of mums started in the early 1900s as a tiny corsage floral flower with ribbons pinned on the girl's lapel.

Over the years, they've gotten bigger, extravagant, and personalized, some can even weigh several pounds.

Diana Reis, Owner of Two Dandelions Designs, says she enjoys making mums this time of year for homecoming.

"Mums actually make a lot of noise, because they're filled with all these little trinkets, bells whistles. Some of them have different little rattles and noisemakers on them,” said Reis.

Reis says it also adds to the spirit and celebration of the homecoming season.

“When the kids wear them, especially to school, it makes a lot of racket going down the hall. But it's part of that celebration and that excitement that goes with homecoming,” said Reis

Reis also advises people to have their mums made in advance due to the long amount it takes to make one, which can range from three to four hours.