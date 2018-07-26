According to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office, an inmate died Sun. July 28 from injuries sustained when he hung himself in his jail cell Wed. July 25.

Tony Waters had been arrested for capital murder on Tues. July 24 for a shooting the evening before that left two people dead in a Tyler home.

Police said 55-year-old Waters was found hanging in his cell as staff were conducting floor walks.

Staff said his bodyweight suspended by his neck with a makeshift rope he fashioned out of his clothes. The staff members immediately began CPR to save Waters, according to the release.

Waters was transported to a local hospital's intensive care unit for medical treatment.

An autopsy has been ordered, and the Texas Rangers are investigating the case.

