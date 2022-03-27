TYLER POLICE: 'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect on the loose after body found

An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for Timothy Eugene Jones, 26, of Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Dept. is searching for a murder suspect after the body of a man was found.

On Saturday, police responded a welfare concern call at a residence in the 3000 block of W. Gentry Pkwy.

When officers arrived on scene, they determined the area was a crime scene involving foul play.

On Sunday morning, police determined there had been a homicide at the residence, and were able to identify a victim and suspect.

Around 11:10 a.m., on Sunday, police found the body of a 53-year-old man in heavily wooded area south of the 1800 block of E. Duncan St. in northeast Tyler.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin and an autopsy has been ordered.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the TPD at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against additional suspects in this case or any felony case.