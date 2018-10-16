(KYTX) — This week's Music Monday sponsored by Stanley's Famous Bar-B-Q Pit features country artist Cody Wayne.

Wayne began singing while a marine stationed in Japan. Upon returning to the U.S., he began performing on stage and writing music. His live performances is described on his website as:

“A full-blown country-red dirt-high energy concert. Cody and his band raise the bar and bring a party with every song. Cody is wildly talented, energetic, and thrives on entertaining crowds of all ages.”

He is well-known throughout Texas for his energetic covers of Hank Williams Jr., Garth Brooks and the Zac Brown Band. However, Wayne has released several original songs including "Makin' Love in the Moonlight," Take Me Drunk" and "Addicted."

His current single is "Good Ole County Song," which will be featured on his eponymous album set to be released in January.

Allen has several shows in East Texas beginning next month at Lone Star Icehouse in Longview on November 3. On December 1, Wayne will play at the Back Porch in Kilgore.

You can find out more about Cody Wayne and his tour by visiting his website.

You can find Cody Wayne on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Spotify.

© 2018 KYTX