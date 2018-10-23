He says it is all about the love of music.

Gary Patrick is a folksy country artist whose sound is nothing short of all-American.

Born in Texas then moving to Southern California, his inspirations came from family. His mother helped him get into hymns and spirituals and his father helped him develop a love for country and rock from Waylon Jennings to Elvis to ABBA. His siblings helped him get into classic rock groups such as Boston, Toto and Eagles.

Patrick fuses these influences with a simple, yet profound love of music.

It started when Patrick was a child and his parents played Neil Diamonds "Play Me" over and over again. He began professionally during college where his father gave him the encouragement to chase his dream for a career in music.

A quarter-century and a number of songs later, Patrick has established a reputation for his unique brand of county-Americana music.



