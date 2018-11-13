Imagine yourself at a mid-century hootenanny in the America's Deep South. The Gawd Almighties is the type of band you might expect to see.

Their style blends early country and folk with 1950's rock. Among the songs in their repertoire are down-home country standards, gospel and protest music. If you give yourself a moment to imagine, you can hear Ray Charles on the same stage as Woody Gutherie.

You can learn more about the band and find out where to catch them live on their Facebook page.

