Lance started playing professionally at the age of 14 in bars and clubs in and around New Orleans, joining up with soul great Johnny Taylor when he was just 17, then becoming Lucky Peterson’s band leader at 18, and eventually joining the Buddy Miles Express.

Lance Lopez released his first of six solo studio albums, First Things First, independently in 1998, several live outings, and two critically acclaimed and well received albums as the lead vocalist and guitarist for Supersonic Blues Machine (West Of Flushing South Of Frisco, Californisoul).

From 2003 to 2007 Lopez recorded, and released three studio and one live CD for a small independent label, Grooveyard Records.

He’s toured extensively from America’s West Coast, throughout Europe and the UK, and as far East as India and Jakarta, Indonesia.

Upcoming Shows:

May 23 - 8 p.m. @ The Thirsty Turtle in Millbrook, AL

May 24 - 8 p.m. @ The Alley in Sanford, FL

May 25 - 9 p.m. @ South St. City Oven Bar and Grill

May 26 - 9 p.m. @ The Bank & Blues in Daytona Beach, FL

For more information and show dates and to hear new music head over to their Facebook page and website.

© 2018 KYTX