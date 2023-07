She spent 30 years on the sidelines, mostly at White Oak where she compiled a 648-146 record.

LONGVIEW, Texas — One year away from the game was enough for Carolee Musick.

Musick, who retired in April of 2021 with more than 800 career volleyball wins and a state championship, is returning to the sidelines for the 2023 season as head coach at Union Grove High School.

The hiring was confirmed on Wednesday by Union Grove athletic director Bobby Chadwick.