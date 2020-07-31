Mystery seeds from China reach East Texas as experts warn of potential dangers

Agriculture leaders warn of potential for invasive species to accidentally destroy native plants.

ZAVALLA, Texas — The mystery of the unknown Chinese seeds grows deeper every day. People all over the country are getting them in the mail, including in East Texas.

Patricia Galloway says she started receiving unusual packages three weeks ago. She assumed they were the latest in a series of shipments of rose seeds she had ordered through Amazon.

“Then I got about three packages that was from China,” she recalled. “Now, the other packages from California and other places said what they were, but the packages from China, what they said is they were studs, earrings.”

She says her natural curiosity led her to open the packages to see if jewelry was actually inside. Instead, she saw several packets of seeds. She guessed that Amazon was not able to fulfill her order through its own inventory, so it might have outsourced some of the seeds. She opened some of the packets and planted them in pots like she always does.

Dr. Kevin Ong, a professor and plant pathologist at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, says Galloway is one of hundreds of Texans who received seeds like this.

“Just coming through Extension alone,” he said, “we’ve been hearing about four here, five there, you know, six there. And then we know—at least, what I heard from the Texas Department of Ag—they had fielded over 100 inquiries, I think, in the last two days or so.”

Ong echoed the warnings of agriculture experts around the country. He urged people who receive the unsolicited packages to not open them, not plant the seeds, and not throw them in the trash.

“One of the things is, we don’t know what type of seeds they are,” he said. “And if you didn’t purchase it, you really don’t know what type of plant it is, so we don’t want the chance that you might be planting something that could be a noxious weed.

“You know, we don’t know if it’s dangerous or not, but we just want to take the proper precautions.”

Ong says if the seeds are from an invasive species, they might overwhelm and kill the native plants near them. Some foreign weeds spread quickly and are difficult to eradicate, but potential environmental damage is not the only concern. “To a farmer, it could have an economic impact, as well,” he said, “Because they’ll have to deal with the weeds—if it is weeds.”

Ong says recipients should contact the state office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which is devising a way to safely collect the seeds.

“Allow USDA to make those evaluations,” he advised. “So that we can all together help protect our environment and our natural resources.”

Galloway learned Wednesday about the possible danger posed by the seeds. She says it took her more than an hour to find the right person to speak with, but the USDA promised to have someone contact her to claim her seeds.

“At that point,” she recalled, “it was, ‘oh my god!’ I opened and handled these seeds. And of course, with the coronavirus and everything coming from China, it frightened me.”

Some of them have already sprouted in Galloway’s pots. One pot appears to have sprouts in it, but the others are not easily identifiable.

PSA- MYSTERY SEED PACKAGES This is a quick video in reponse to report that many in Texas might be getting unsolicited packages containing seeds originating from out-of-country. This video contain contact information and brief instruction on how to report if you experience this situation. USDA-APHIS-PPQ in Texas is trying to track all instances. Thank you for your assistance to keep Texas Agriculture and Natural Resources safe. *Important INFO* If you are NOT in TEXAS, please check with your state's Department of Agriculture or email USDA at SITCMail@usda.gov

“I did tell her that I had planted several,” Galloway said. "But when I told her I had planted them in pots, she said, ‘very good, you didn’t put them in the ground.’ I said, ‘no, I put them in pots.’ I always put my seeds in pots, start them in pots before I put them in the ground.”

Galloway says she stays home as much as possible and orders everything she needs to be delivered. This has taught her an important lesson in these days of online shopping, which she hopes others in East Texas will heed.

“Oh, yeah. I’ll definitely pay attention next time as far as where it comes from,” she said.

USDA investigators currently believe these seeds are not a form of environmental warfare. They think this may be a “brushing scheme” in which a company sends out unsolicited products so it can create fake, positive reviews to enhance its online reputation.