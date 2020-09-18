Nacogdoches cancels scrimmage vs. Tyler Legacy, first 2 games due to COVID-19; Red Raiders to hold intrasquad scrimmage at Rose Stadium

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Legacy’s scrimmage with Nacogdoches set for Friday night at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium has been canceled due to a member of the Nacogdoches football team testing positive for COVID-19, according to John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel.
Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said the Red Raiders will now have an intrasquad scrimmage with a spring game format at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Rose Stadium.
Legacy will open the regular season Sept. 25 against Lufkin at Rose Stadium.
