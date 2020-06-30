Nacogdoches city, county issue proclamation asking residents to voluntary wear face coverings

This voluntary compliance goes into effect at midnight on July 1 and expires when terminated or on July 8, whichever comes first.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — In response to the increasing number in cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County, the County and City have issued simultaneous proclamations asking citizens over the age of 10 to voluntarily wear face coverings over their nose and mouth when within 6 feet of others not of their household.

This voluntary compliance goes into effect at midnight on July 1, 2020, and expires when terminated or on July 8, 2020, whichever comes first.

According to the City, businesses are strongly encouraged to adopt voluntary policies regarding the wearing of face coverings for employees and visitors patronizing businesses. Exceptions to this include eating and drinking within food-related businesses.

"Governor Abbott issued an executive order on June 3 stating that local government could not impose fines or criminal penalties on people who don't wear maks in public," Mayor Shelley Brophy said. "Although some may view it as an inconvenience or invasion, we ask that everyone come together as a community to keep our citizens safe and our businesses open."

In addition, the City announced 16 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 385. 37 of those cases have been identified in the last 4 days.